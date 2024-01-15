[Watch] Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill's hilarious reaction in the dugout after Shivam Dube hit winning runs in 2nd IND vs AFG T20I

Team India batters Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill had an interesting reaction in the dugout after victory in the second T20I against Afghanistan on Sunday (January 14). The hosts won the match comfortably by 6 wickets and sealed the 3-match series with an invincible 2-0 lead.

Afghanistan batted first in the second T2OI at the Holkar Stadium in Indore and scored 172 runs in 20 overs. Gulbadin Naib (57) was the top-scorer for the Afghan side, while Najibullah Zadran (23), Karim Janat (20), and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (21) supported his cause with mini contributions.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (68) and Shivam Dube (63*) then smashed aggressive half-centuries to help India chase down the target without breaking any sweat. Making his comeback in the T20I format after 14 months, Virat Kohli played a vital cameo of 29 (16) to set the pace in the powerplay.

After Shivam Dube finished the match with a leg bye in the 16th over, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill were spotted sharing a light moment in the dugout along with Arshdeep Singh. Kohli and Gill could be seen covering their faces while laughing hard.

You can watch the duo's reaction in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Shubman Gill was not part of the playing XI for this game, as team management preferred to go with Yashasvi Jaiswal as the opener alongside Rohit Sharma.

"We haven't brought up a full game yet" - Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran after losing 2nd T20I vs India

At the post-match presentation, Afghan skipper Ibrahim Zadran opined that they have not managed to perform consistently in all phases of the match so far in the series. Reflecting on the loss, Zadran said:

"If you can see, sometimes we play well in the powerplay, we play well in the middle overs or sometimes at the end, we haven't brought up a full game yet. [We] shouldn't commit a lot of mistakes all the time and going into the T20 World Cup, we need to sort this out to have a good campaign."

"(On Gulbadin Naib's innings) Most senior guy in the team, we put trust on him and we told him that he can do it. He has shown that and when he came to the crease, I told him to take the momentum till the end, [he] played really well."

The Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore will host the third and final T20I of the series on Wednesday (January 17).

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App