[Watch] Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill take part in India's unique fielding drill ahead of 1st Test vs West Indies

Team India took part in a unique reflexes-sharpening fielding drill on Monday ahead of their first Test against West Indies.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), a few players, including Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane, and Ishan Kishan can be seen catching a tri-colored boomerang-like spinning object in a hurdle.

The throwers announced one color each and the receiver had to make sure they catch the object with that color under their fingers.

Here's a video of the drill:

While Gill and Kishan will play their first Tests in the West Indies, this will be Kohli's tenth in the country. In the previous nine occasions, he has scored 463 runs at an average of 35.62, including a century and two fifties.

The 34-year-old is the only one in the team to have played India's last Test in Dominica in 2011, the venue of the first Test in the series.

Rahane has also featured in six Tests in the Caribbean, scoring 514 runs at a magnificent average of 102.80, which is the highest in the current team. His exploits include two centuries and three half-centuries.

India's schedule for the tour of West Indies

Test Matches

12-16 July: 1st Test Match, Windsor Park, Dominica

20-24 July: 2nd Test Match, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

Start time: 7:30 pm IST

ODIs

27 July: 1st ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados

29 July: 2nd ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados

1 August: 3rd ODI, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

Start time: 7:00 pm IST

T20Is

3 August: 1st T20I, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

6 August: 2nd T20I, National Stadium, Guyana

8 August: 3rd T20I, National Stadium Guyana

12 August: 4th T20I, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

13 August: 5th T20I, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

Start time: 8:00 pm IST

