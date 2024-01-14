[Watch] Virat Kohli smashes Naveen-ul-Haq down the ground for a ridiculous shot during India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli marked his comeback to T20Is with a stupendous six off the bowling of Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq during the second T20I between the two sides at Indore on Sunday, January 14.

Kohli's six against Haris Rauf during his magical knock of 82* against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup down under has gone into history books as a magical moment and this shot off Naveen was somewhat similar to that incredible moment.

Virat Kohli seemed to be expecting a back-of-a-length delivery from Naveen and was already in position. The right-hander almost flat-batted it straight down the ground for a one-bounce four.

Kohli and Naveen have a bit of history between them with some heated arguments in the recent past. But the duo seemed to have sorted that out during the 2023 World Cup clash between the two teams.

Virat Kohli's breezy cameo set up India's chase

Virat Kohli walked out to bat early on for India as they lost captain Rohit Sharma for a golden duck in the first over of the chase. However, a sensational boundary over mid-off to get his innings going was a clear indication of how good a form Kohli was in.

He scored 29 runs off just 15 balls with as many as five boundaries. Kohli's partnership of 57 runs with Yashasvi Jaiswal ensured that Afghanistan didn't make further early inroads into India's batting.

Jaiswal went on to produce yet another special knock, this time scoring 68 runs off just 34 balls and breaking the back of the Afghanistan bowling. Shivam Dube played yet another fine knock after the first T20I. He was once again present to hit the winning runs, remaining unbeaten on 63 off just 32 balls.

Having already sealed the series, India will want to bat first and challenge themselves in the third T20I in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

