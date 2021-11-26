[Watch] Virat Kohli spotted at Bandra's Mehboob Studio, poses for the cameras

Team India captain Virat Kohli, who is currently on a break from cricket, was recently spotted at the Mehboob studio in Bandra.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, Kohli was seen posing for the cameras before entering the vanity van. The Indian cricketer was at the Mehboob studio for an ad shoot.

Watch the clip here:

Virat Kohli was spotted wearing a blue t-shirt along with the same colour shorts when he posed for photographers on the staircase of his vanity van.

The talismanic run-scorer will soon reunite with the team to lead India in the 2nd Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium. Kohli has already begun his preparations to gear up for the final Test.

He was seen working with Royal Challengers Bangalore head coach Sanjay Bangar. They were seen sweating it out in the nets while trying to iron out some of Virat Kohli's recent troubles.

Kohli is miles away from his best with the bat, having failed to score a century in international cricket in the last two years. In the 21 Test innings since, Virat Kohli has only managed to score 563 runs at an average of 26.80.

"Virat Kohli is the best batter of this era" - Mohammad Amir

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir's admiration for Virat Kohli is nothing new. Although he faced no problems while bowling to the Indian talisman, the left-arm fast bowler regards Kohli as one of the best batters of this generation.

While speaking to Zee English, Amir, who is currently playing in the Abu Dhabi T10 league, said:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

“In my opinion, Virat Kohli is the best batsman of this era. I don’t find it tough bowling against him but I feel he’s the best batsman of this era."

Edited by Diptanil Roy