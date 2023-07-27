[Watch] Virat Kohli spotted having a chat with chief selector Ajit Agarkar ahead of India vs West Indies 1st ODI

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli was spotted having a chat with the new chief selector Ajit Agarkar at the Kensington Oval ahead of the first ODI between India and West Indies. Kohli was having a word with Agarkar during the practice session of Team India in Barbados.

Agarkar reached the West Indies earlier this month to follow the Indian cricket team's matches against the Caribbean side. He will closely watch the three-match ODI series because the selection committee will have to pick the squads for Asia Cup and ODI World Cup in the coming days.

Kohli, who remains one of the most important members of the Indian ODI team, looked like he had something to discuss with Ajit Agarkar. You can watch the video of their interaction in the below tweet:

In the 54-second long video shared by the BCCI, Suryakumar Yadav can be seen having a word with head coach Rahul Dravid, while captain Rohit Sharma was signaling for something from the dressing room.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was all smiles as his spin partner Kuldeep Yadav focused on his bowling.

Can Virat Kohli help India win the 1st ODI against West Indies?

West Indies v India - One Day International Series (Image: Getty)

Virat Kohli owns the world record for the most hundreds by a player against West Indies in ODI cricket. The right-handed batter has slammed nine centuries while playing against the Men in Maroon.

Kohli will play three matches against the West Indies in the next few days. He will aim to bring his 'A' game to the table and head into the Asia Cup with the best form.

The first ODI of the India vs West Indies series got underway on Thursday, July 27. India won the toss and decided to bowl first. You can follow the live scorecard here.

