[Watch] Virat Kohli tamely guides one to leg slip to fall for 76 despite two lifelines

Indian batting star Virat Kohli gave his wicket away on day 3 of the first Test against the West Indies at Windsor Park in Dominica. The 34-year-old guided a delivery off Rahkeem Cornwall, unaware that there was a leg slip as Alick Athanaze took the catch.

The dismissal occurred in the few overs after lunch on day 3 as Kohli was looking in good nick for his 29th Test hundred after grinding it out thoroughly. Cornwall bowled on day 3 for the first time after lunch as he found turn and bounce. However, the right-hander had almost middled the ball to leg slip off the hip and was caught by the debutant Athanaze.

It's worth noting that the Delhi-born cricketer had got two lifelines before his dismissal, with captain Kraigg Brathwaite and keeper Joshua de Silva dropping catches off his bat. The former Indian captain also scored one of his slowest Test half-centuries in this game, bringing it up off 147 deliveries.

India declare after twin centuries from openers and fifty from Virat Kohli

Yashasvi Jaiswal. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, the tourists have declared with a lead of 271 at 421-5. Rohit Sharma and Co. indeed had a run-fest in this game as their openers, including their skipper, scored a hundred. The opening pair shared a mammoth 229-run stand in 75.4 overs.

Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane were the only ones to get out for single-figure scores, but it was hardly felt as Rohit, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja made merry against the Caribbean's bowling unit.

BCCI @BCCI



declare at 421/5, with a lead of 271 runs



Scorecard bit.ly/WIvIND-1STTEST…



#WIvIND Innings Break! #TeamIndia declare at 421/5, with a lead of 271 runsScorecard

Jaiswal, who scored a marathon 171, was undoubtedly the star of the show before Alzarri Joseph nicked him off to the keeper. Jaiswal started his day at 143 before a lazy drive outside off stump saw his back. For the home side, Alick Athanaze, who top-scored with 47, also picked up a wicket as India kept them on the field for 152.2 overs.