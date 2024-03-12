[Watch] Vivek Razdan’s poetry for centurion Musheer Khan goes viral in Ranji Trophy final

Former India cricketer Vivek Razdan turned poetic for centurion Musheer Khan, younger brother of Sarfaraz Khan, on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Vidarbha at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, March 12.

The cricketer-turned-commentator dedicated a poem to Musheer for his extraordinary performance for Mumbai in the summit clash.

The reaction came as Musheer took a double off Yash Thakur to reach his century and continue his sublime form following the recently concluded U19 World Cup. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on X (formerly Twitter, where Razdan credited Musheer for his stellar show with the bat. The latter said:

"Sitaron kea age jahan aur bhi hain, Is khel ke imtehan aur bhi hain, Tu Shaheen hai, Parvaaz hai kaam tera, Arey tere saamne aasman abhi aur bhi hain."

Here’s the translated version:

"Where there are others ahead of the stars, there are more tests in this game, you are a royal person and it's your duty to do so, there are still more skies in front of you."

Watch the video below:

For the unversed, Musheer had a terrific U19 World Cup in South Africa, where he amassed 360 runs in seven innings at an average of 60, including two tons and one half-century. He also bagged seven wickets in six innings at an economy rate of 3.63.

Following the ICC tournament, Musheer slammed a double century against Baroda in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals, scoring an unbeaten 203 off 357 balls. He also chipped in with a half-century in the semifinal against Tamil Nadu.

Musheer Khan and Shreyas Iyer helped Mumbai extend lead past 450 against Vidarbha in Ranji Trophy final

A clinical batting performance from Musheer Khan and Shreyas Iyer helped Mumbai extend their lead past 450 against Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy final on Tuesday. Iyer scored 95 runs off 111 balls, hitting three sixes and 10 boundaries.

At the time of writing, Mumbai were 341/4 after 106 overs, leading by 460 runs, with Musheer Khan (135 off 318 deliveries) and Hardik Tamore (5 off 10) at the crease. Captain Ajinkya Rahane also chipped in with 73 off 143 in an innings laced with six and five boundaries.

Batting first, Mumbai put up 224 in their first innings. Shardul Thakur starred with the bat, scoring 75 off 69, while Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani contributed 46 (63) and 37 (64), respectively. Yash Thakur and Hardik Dubey picked up three wickets apiece for Vidarbha, while Umesh Yadav bagged two wickets.

In response, Vidarbha were bundled for 105 in their first innings. Dhawal Kulkarni, Shams Mulani, and Tanush Kotian settled for three wickets apiece.

Follow the Ranji Trophy final live score and updates here.

