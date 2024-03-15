[Watch] Wanindu Hasaranga bags a four-wicket haul in BAN vs SL 2nd ODI

Sri Lanka ace spinner Wanindu Hasaranga bagged a four-wicket haul against Bangladesh in the second ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Friday, March 15.

The leg-spinner dismissed Soumya Sarkar, Mahmadullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz to finish with excellent figures of 4/45, including a maiden, in his 10 overs. The 26-year-old previously returned wicketless in the opening game.

Last month, Hasaranga also picked up a four-fer against Afghanistan in ODIs.

FanCode shared Hasranga’s four-wicket haul against Bangladesh on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption:

“Wanindu Hasaranga announces his return to form with authority!”

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis lauded Hasaranga for his heroics with the ball against Bangladesh. He said in his post-match comments:

"Firstly, I want to congratualte Wanindu, he bowled very well after the powerplay. 280 was a good score on this ground. Wanindu taking the four wickets, I think he is the main bowler in our unit."

Wanindu Hasaranga and Pathum Nissanka shine as Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets

A clinical bowling and batting display from Wanindu Hasaranga and Pathum Nissanka, respectively, helped Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by three wickets in the second ODI on Friday.

Asked to bat first, Bangladesh put up 286/7 in their allotted 50 overs. Towhid Hridoy starred with the bat, scoring 96 runs off 102 balls, including five sixes and three fours. Soumya Sarkar and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto chipped in with 68 (66) and 40 (39), respectively.

Apart from Hasaranga, Dilshan Madushanka and Pramod Madushan picked up two and one wicket, respectively.

In response, Sri Lanka chased down the target in 47.1 overs. Pathum Nissanka smashed 114 off 113 deliveries in an innings laced with three wickets and 13 boundaries. Charith Asalanka also scored 91 off 93, hitting four sixes and six boundaries.

Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed picked up two wickets apiece for Bangladesh, while Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Taijul Islam shared one each.

With the win, Sri Lanka leveled the three-match ODI series 1-1. Bangladesh won the opener by six wickets, courtesy of a century from skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (unbeaten 122 off 129). The ODI series decider will be played at the same venue on March 18.

