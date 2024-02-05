[Watch] Wanindu Hasaranga engages in heated exchange with MI Emirates' Waqar Salamkheil after losing wicket in ILT20 match 

Two of Asia's top spinners, Wanindu Hasaranga and Waqar Salamkheil, had a heated exchange during the International League T20 match between Desert Vipers and MI Emirates on Sunday, February 4. The incident happened in the seventh over of the Vipers' innings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Waqar Salamkheil came in to bowl the first over after the powerplay ended. He dismissed Wanindu Hasaranga caught behind on the final ball of the over and was pumped up after taking the wicket. Hasaranga, who was disappointed after losing his wicket, took exception to Salamkheil's celebrations.

Before walking back to the dressing room, Hasaranga gave an intense look to Salamkheil and exchanged a few words as well. The commentators believed that the MI Emirates bowler's celebrations were excessive. You can watch the video here:

Desert Vipers were down to 45/6 after seven overs in a run-chase of 189 after the fall of Wanindu Hasaranga's wicket. While fans expected MI Emirates to seal the deal quickly, Ali Naseer's unbeaten 63-run knock helped the Vipers reach 158/8 in 20 overs. The Vipers eventually lost by 30 runs.

Waqar Salamkheil's compatriot Fazalhaq Farooqi set up MI Emirates' win against Desert Vipers

MI Emirates' Afghan bowlers Fazalhaq Farooqi and Waqar Salamkheil played a big role in their team's recent victory in ILT20. Farooqi was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/31 in four overs, while Salamkheil bowled an impressive spell of 1/30.

Akeal Hosain, Trent Boult, and Odean Smith also picked up a wicket each as the MI Emirates team secured their place in the ILT20 2024 playoffs. Earlier in the game, Nicholas Pooran played a fantastic knock of 39 runs off just 15 deliveries to guide MI to 188/5 in 20 overs. Pooran won the Player of the Match award for his exhilarating knock.

