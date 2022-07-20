[WATCH] Washington Sundar claims a five-for on county debut for Lancashire against Northamptonshire

Team India all-rounder Washington Sundar completed a memorable five-for on county debut for Lancashire on Wednesday (July 20).

On Day 2 of the Division one match between Lancashire and Northamptonshire in Northampton, the off-spinner dismissed Lewis McManus for 61 to claim his fifth wicket of the innings.

Earlier on Day 1, Northamptonshire decided to bat first after winning the toss. However, Sundar claimed four scalps to restrict the opponents to 218 for 7 by close of play.

The Indian cricketer dismissed opposition skipper Will Young, Rob Keogh, Ryan Rickelton and Tom Taylor.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns First wicket for Washington Sundar in county cricket in his second ball - great start, Washi.

On Wednesday, he completed a well-deserved five-wicket haul and ended with impressive bowling figures of 5 for 76 in 22 overs.

Lancashire's official Twitter handle shared a post and revealed that Sundar is only the seventh player to take a fifer on debut for the county.

Luke Wood picked up 3 for 34 while Will Williams chipped in with 2 for 27 as Lancashire bundled out Northamptonshire for 235 in 76.3 overs.

Washington Sundar's amusing gaming association with Lancashire

Ahead of his county debut, Sundar revealed that he chose Lancashire even while playing games on his Playstation. Speaking to the club's official YouTube channel, he said:

"I remember playing with my Playstation and choosing Lancashire against most of the domestic teams here. It is great to be here and playing for Lancashire."

He added that he loved to be Andrew Flintoff when playing video games. The 22-year-old explained:

"I used to be Andrew Flintoff because he would give me four overs of solid pace and swing, and obviously he could come down at six or seven and tonk some huge sixes."

Sundar also admitted that he is keen to learn from legendary England pacer James Anderson during his ongoing stint with Lancashire. The youngster was quoted as saying:

"Obviously, James Anderson is a legend, he can swing the ball both ways. Looking forward to seeing him here, seeing him bowl and how he goes about his things.

"It has got some exciting talents and some experienced players. I am looking forward to sharing the dressing room with them and to sharing of knowledge about how cricket is played here. Most importantly, I look forward to winning a lot of games and making memories with all."

Sundar, who has been in and out of the national team due to injury and fitness issues, has represented India in four Tests, an equal number of ODIs and 31 T20Is.

