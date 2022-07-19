[Watch] Washington Sundar takes 4 wickets on Lancashire debut in County Championship match

Washington Sundar returned to first-class cricket on July 19 in a County Championship match between Lancashire and Northamptonshire. The Indian all-rounder scalped four wickets on his first day as a Lancashire player, including that of opposition skipper Will Young.

The conditions in England generally assist the pace bowlers, but off-spinner Washington Sundar emerged as the best bowler for Lancashire in their match against Northamptonshire at the County Ground in Northampton.

Sundar opened his account by dismissing Northamptonshire skipper Will Young in the 10th over of the match. Young edged a delivery from Sundar into the hands of wicket-keeper Dane Vilas.

You can watch the video here:

Sundar's second scalp was Ryan Rickelton, whom he trapped in front of his stumps in the 46th over. Fans should note that Ryan was part of the South African squad that faced India in an ICC World Test Championship series earlier this year.

Washington Sundar ended Day 1 with 2 wickets in 2 overs

Sundar continued his fine form to send Rob Keogh and Tom Taylor back to the dressing room to end the day. Keogh was caught out in the 64th over while Tom fell in the 66th over. Like Ryan, Tom lost his wicket LBW.

Courtesy of Sundar's double strike, Northamptonshire slumped from 201/5 to 209/7. They ended the day with 218/7 on the board in 72 overs.

Apart from Sundar, Will Williams and Luke Wood took wickets for Lancashire. Will scalped two wickets, while Wood took one.

Rob Keogh was the top-scorer for Northamptonshire on Day 1. He aggregated 54 runs off 82 balls, whacking six boundaries. Lewis McManus remained not out on 50* at the end of Day 1.

The second day of this county match will get underway on Wednesday at 3:30 PM IST.

