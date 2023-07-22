[WATCH] Wayne Parnell's double strike dents Texas Super Kings' innings against Seattle Orcas in MLC 2023 

Seattle Orcas skipper Wayne Parnell picked up two crucial wickets in the eighth over to reduce the Texas Super Kings (TSK) to 46-5 in the first innings of a Major League Cricket (MLC) contest at Church Street Park in Morrisville.

TSK got off to a dodgy start after losing Devon Conway on the very first ball of the match. They ended the powerplay at 40-2, and any hopes of rebuilding the innings in the middle overs were quashed by Parnell.

The left-arm pacer, who had dismissed Cody Chetty off the last over of the powerplay, began his next over with the prized scalp of his national teammate, David Miller. Parnell beat the bat and pad gap to castle the left-handed batter for just eight runs.

Just three balls later, Parnell got rid of Milind Kumar as well. The batter tried to play a loose pull shot off a delivery bowled from around the wicket. There was not a decent connection and Nauman Anwar made a tricky catch in the deep look comfortable.

Parnell returned in the death overs to pick up more wickets. His efforts helped the Orcas reduce the Faf du Plessis-led side to 127 in the first innings.

Wayne Parnell ended with figures of 5-20 as Orcas recorded a comfortable win

Parnell dismissed Dwayne Bravo and Zia-ul-Haq in the final over to pick up his second five-wicket haul in T20 cricket, marking his best-ever bowling figures in the process as well.

Chasing 128, a guiding half-century from Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen's quickfire cameo ensured an eight-wicket win for the Orcas with four overs to spare.

Parnell, who was adjudged Player of the Match, said during the post-match presentation:

"The first wicket was probably lucky, but after that kept things really simple. Just assessing what was required, there was enough in the wicket and it was about bowling in the right areas. Really pleasing but still two important games to go before we think about the knockout games."

Seattle Orcas currently occupy the top of the points table with three straight wins and a net run rate of +1.254. Texas Super Kings, meanwhile, slid to the second spot with two wins and as many losses in four matches.

