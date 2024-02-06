[Watch] West Indies batter Kjorn Ottley fails to review LBW decision despite getting an inside edge in the 3rd Aus vs WI ODI

West Indies batter Kjorn Ottley failed to utilize the Decision Review System (DRS) to reverse the LBW decision against him during the third ODI against Australia in Canberra on Tuesday. Despite getting a massive inside edge, the southpaw walked off without taking the DRS and wasting a promising start in the process.

The dismissal occurred in the third over of the innings as right-arm seamer Xavier Bartlett fired in a full delivery, which shaped back into the middle stump. The umpire raised his finger and Ottley consulted his partner Alick Athanaze before walking off, having scored eight runs off seven deliveries.

Nevertheless, replays showed that the batter got a huge inside edge and Australia were fortunate to get an early breakthrough.

Bartlett had a stellar international debut, taking four wickets in the opening game against the Windies at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to bowl the visitors out for 231. He was rested for the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead after beating West Indies in the 2nd ODI at the SCG

Australia national cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

Having suffered a shocking defeat to the West Indies in the second Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, the Aussies have been ruthless in the ODI series despite missing a host of first-choice players.

The hosts delivered a disciplined bowling performance in the opening ODI, skittling the tourists for 231, with Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, and Cameron Green hitting half-centuries to script an eight-wicket victory.

The second ODI at the SCG saw the Aussie batters struggle, but they still came up with some useful contributions as Sean Abbott top-scored with 69 to lead Australia to 258 from 915 at one stage. The newly-crowned world champions were once again brilliant with the ball, bowling the Caribbeans out for 175.

