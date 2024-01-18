[Watch] West Indies' unorthodox slip cordon plan works to perfection to dismiss Mitchell Marsh in 1st AUS vs WI Test 

West Indies set up a rather unconventional layout to form their slip cordon in a bid to dismiss Mitchell Marsh, and it yielded the desired result, as the all-rounder was caught at 'third slip' for just five runs on Day 2 of the first Test at the Adelaide Oval.

The Men in Maroon continued their good work from yesterday to reduce Australia to 113-4, leading to Mitchell Marsh's arrival at the crease. The all-rounder looked uncomfortable during his short stay, scoring just one run of the first 23 deliveries that he faced.

His brief stint at the crease also included plenty of edges that did not carry to the slip cordon. To combat the edges not carrying, West Indies had to think out of the box, and their strategy came in the form of a revamped slip cordon. The third slip stood at a different angle, and a bit closer to the stumps.

The plan almost paid off instantly as Kemar Roach induced an edge that nearly carried to 'third slip', where Justin Greaves was stationed with a helmet. The next delivery, however, saw the plan come to fruition, as the ball took the edge and the fielder responded with a low sharp catch.

West Indies were bowled out for 188 in the first innings after being put into bat.

Australia placed at 144-5 at Lunch on Day 2 against the West Indies

Although Australia are still primed to claim a substantial lead in the first innings, the West Indies have made their presence felt so far. Debutant Shamar Jospeh has been in the thick of the things with both bat and ball.

After the pacer dismissed Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne on Day 1, he proceeded to claim Cameron Green's wicket with a brilliant delivery.

Wicket-keeper Alex Carey saw out the handful of overs remaining in the session post Marsh's dismissal. As of writing, Australia's score reads 144-5 after the end of the first session's play at the Adelaide Oval on Day 2.

