[Watch] "What's Babar Azam's strike rate?" - Simon Doull stuns Aamer Sohail in a heated argument on air during AFG vs PAK 

Former New Zealand fast bowler Simon Doull has been pretty vocal about Pakistan star Babar Azam's issue with the strike rate in the shortest format. The well-known commentator hasn't minced his words whenever there has been a discussion on whether Babar scores too slowly in T20 cricket.

During the second T20I between Afghanistan and Pakistan, former Pakistan opener Aamer Sohail and Simon Doull debated what's more important in T20s - average or strike rate. On this, Sohail said:

"I don't care about the strike rate, I look for the average. If you talk about the best players in T20I like Chris Gayle and AB De Villiers, what is the strike rate between 135 and 137?"

Doull replied by mentioning the strike rates of Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers in T20 cricket and cheekily asked him what Babar Azam's strike rate was. He said:

"158 for Chris Gayle and 145 for AB de Villiers. What's Babar's (strike rate)?"

Aamer Sohail probably wasn't expecting such a reply from Simon Doull as the former couldn't even give a complete answer and had to change the flow of the conversation.

Here's a snippet of their heated debate:

Sahil @mysondaniel86is

#AFGvPAK Doull owning Aameer in comms, Aameer was advocating for Babar’s inclusion, Simon Doull asked about the SR of Babar. Aameer said good T20i players like Gayle and ABD have SR of 137. Doull reminded him of Gayle’s SR of 155, and AbD’s 145, and asked the same for Babar:117 Doull owning Aameer in comms, Aameer was advocating for Babar’s inclusion, Simon Doull asked about the SR of Babar. Aameer said good T20i players like Gayle and ABD have SR of 137. Doull reminded him of Gayle’s SR of 155, and AbD’s 145, and asked the same for Babar:117#AFGvPAK https://t.co/ufTVCCv6px

Simon Doull had also questioned Babar Azam's strike rate during PSL 2023

During the PSL 2023 season, Babar Azam smashed a sensational hundred for Peshawar Zalmi to help his team post a mammoth 240/2 against the Quetta Gladiators. However, no one would have thought at that stage that the opposition would chase it down with 10 balls to spare.

Despite putting up a huge score on the board, Babar was still the subject of criticism as Simon Doull noticed how the Pakistan star batter slowed down for his last 10-15 runs before reaching the hundred-run mark. He felt that Babar Azam played for himself rather than for the team, stating:

“Rather than putting the team first... the last little while, that's all that been happening. Rather than looking for boundaries, still so much firepower to come. Hundreds are brilliant, stats are great, but it has to be team first.”

It will be interesting to see if the Pakistan skipper works on improving his strike rate or drops down to the No. 3 position to play as an anchor.

