[Watch] Will Pucovski forced to retire hurt yet again following a blow to his helmet during Sheffield Shield encounter 

Talented batter Will Pucovski's tryst with concussion continues as he was forced to retire hurt after being on the receiving end of a bouncer during the Sheffield Shield encounter between Victoria and Tasmania in Hobart on Sunday, March 3.

Pucovski, who has had an unfortunate history of concussion issues, had only come out to bat at No. 3 before being hit off the second delivery of his innings. Right-arm pacer Riley Meredith bowled a sharp, short delivery, which Pucovski tried to evade, but not duck. The ball hit him on the helmet, resulting in the batter slumping to the ground immediately.

The umpires and the players called for the medical team to attend to Pucovski as he was struggling following the blow. He was in no state to continue, and walked off with the medical team, leading to Peter Handscomb coming out to bat.

“Will is currently in the hands of our medical professionals. We’ll look to provide an update in due course,” Cricket Victoria confirmed to Fox Cricket in a statement.

Will Pucovski had recently scored a sublime 131 against the New South Wales and was on the lookout for a string of appearances without any mishap.

Will Pucovski had to retire hurt during a Victorian Second XI match as well in January

The right-handed batter had sustained a blow to his head in January as well when he played for Victoria's second XI against South Australia. During that instance, he was batting on 42 before being struck by a David Grant bouncer and was consulted by the medical team. While the 26-year-old managed to resume his innings, he had to walk back to the pavilion, retired hurt on 43.

Pucovski had taken a six-week break during the 2018-19 home summer citing mental health, and he made his long-awaited international debut during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. He has been open about the potential link between his mental health battles as well as the recurring concussion issues.

“The concussions have masked the bigger issues, and that’s the mental health stuff. The mental health has been a much bigger issue for me than even the concussions. I don’t fear for my long-term health, it’s more the mental health side that’s been the tougher part," Pucovski told Vic State Cricket podcast.

