Hubli Tigers captain Manish Pandey's astonishing fielding effort at the boundary in the last over of the Maharaja Trophy 20223 final helped his team clinch the title. The Tigers defeated Mysore Warriors by eight runs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday, August 29.

The Warriors, chasing 204, needed 11 runs to win off four balls when all-rounder Jagadeesha Suchith, a handy lower-order batter, skied the ball to long-on off Manvanth Kumar's bowling. It would have just cleared the boundary had it not been for Pandey's efforts, who leaped in the air and pushed it back with both hands, saving five runs.

Here's a video of Pandey's fielding efforts:

Expand Tweet

This meant Suchith was off the strike on the next ball. Monish Reddy then ran for a bye on the fourth ball of the over and with nine runs needed off two balls, Suchith attacked a wide delivery and holed out in the deep.

Manish Pandey led with the bat in the Maharaja Trophy final

Manish Pandey played a key role with the bat in the previous innings as well. He allowed younger batters to go early and batted at number five.

Pandey came to bat when the score was 121-3 after 13.3 overs and Mohammed Taha had just gotten out after a 40-ball 72. The right-hander ensured the momentum didn't break with an unbeaten 23-ball 50 including three boundaries and four sixes.

He ended the tournament as the 11th-highest run-scorer with 282 runs at an average of 141 (he remained not out a few times because of his lower-order batting position) and a brilliant strike rate of 160.23.