[Watch] World Cup-bound South African players fail to spell out ‘Thiruvananthapuram,’ Shashi Tharoor shares hilarious video

South African cricketers are currently in Thiruvananthapuram for their World Cup warmup games. The Proteas are spending quality time in Kerala, one of the most sought-after destinations in India, after their opening warmup game against Afghanistan was washed out due to rain on Friday (September 29).

The Proteas will hope for some game time in their last warmup fixture against New Zealand at the Greenfield International Stadium on Monday, October 2.

Amid this, Shashi Tharoor, who has been serving as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Thiruvananthapuram since 2009, shared a hilarious video on social media. The 67-year-old, who closely follows Indian cricket, shared a video in which the majority of Proteas players failed to spell out ‘Thiruvananthapuram.’

Tharoor wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

“The South African have arrived in Thiruvananthapuram! But can they tell anyone where they are?”

Watch the hilarious video below:

Expand Tweet

In the clip, only three players – Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Keshav Maharaj and a support staff were able to spell out ‘Thiruvananthapuram’ correctly.

“I would love them to make the final” – Dale Steyn on South Africa’s chances in the World Cup

Former South Africa cricketer Dale Steyn has backed South Africa to reach the final of the World Cup 2023.

The 40-year-old reckons that Indian Premier League heroes David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, and Kagiso Rabada will be vital for the Proteas in the marquee ICC event. He told Star Sports:

“It’s a tough one, you know my heart wants to go with South Africa making the final. I would love them to make the final, their team, a lot of their players play in the IPL, they play in India regularly.”

Steyn continued:

“They got some guys like in David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen who really started to figure out those conditions and bat well there. Then, there is KG Rabada, who has been bowling there for ages and a lot of their other senior players have played a lot of cricket there, so I feel like they have got the ability to go on and get to the finals with getting those players.”

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton De Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Henrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.

Click here to check out the 2023 ODI World Cup full schedule.