WTC Final: [Watch] Henry Nicholls' impressive catch to send back Rishabh Pant 

In the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Rishabh Pant's half-painful, half-bizarre innings finally came to an end after Trent Boult did him in with a fuller one that Pant miscued while attempting to dance down the track.

The skier was caught by Henry Nicholls, who ran from backward point and held on to the catch. This all but signaled the end of India's defiant stand as Ravichandran Ashwin soon nicked one to first slip and India slipped to 156 for 8 with a lead of 124 runs.

WTC final: What will be the outcome of the game?

With both Pant and Ashwin back in the hut, India will take as many runs as their tail can muster. With a thin lead of 124, the idea would be to at least make it to 170 in order to force a draw in the WTC final.

The ball is still moving on a pitch that has enough for the bowlers. The likes of Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah will be keen to exploit the conditions and will hope to dent the Kiwi batting early.

Earlier, it was a Kyle Jamieson double-whammy for India as he dismissed Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara in quick succession. Ajinkya Rahane's dismissal rang alarm bells, but Ravindra Jadeja and Pant set about a rebuild, only for Neil Wagner to get Jadeja.

Pant swotted and reverse-swept his way to 41, but couldn't hang in there to see the side through. Here's a quick read of his dismissal, courtesy of our commentators at SK:

Trent Boult to Rishabh Pant, OUT! BOULT WITH A DECISIVE BLOW! Full delivery on middle and leg stump and Pant comes down the track looking to hit that one into the sea. However, he gets into an awkward position and gets a massive top edge that goes miles up in the air. Nicholls runs back from backward point and holds onto a sensational catch! You live by the sword, you die by it!

