[Watch] Yashasvi Jaiswal falls for 171 after nicking Alzarri Joseph in 1st Test vs West Indies

Yashasvi Jaiswal couldn't breach the 200-run mark on his Test debut as he was dismissed for 171 on Day 3 of the ongoing Test at Dominica on Friday. His long vigil lasted for 387 balls, and the young Indian opener was dismissed by Alzarri Joseph in what was a welcome boost for the West Indies.

Jaiswal tried to punch a delivery on good length from Joseph through the covers. However, the ball nipped just enough off the seam and took the outside edge of the left-hander's bat. Joshua da Silva completed an easy catch behind the stumps and the youngster had to walk back to the pavilion.

Here's a video of Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal:

India in a commanding position despite Yashasvi Jaiswal's wicket

Team India continue to dominate the first Test on the back of the magnificent knock of 171 from Jaiswal. After the youngster added an opening stand of 229 runs with captain Rohit Sharma, the West Indies struck two quick wickets.

The hosts might have sensed an opportunity of triggering a batting collapse. However, that wasn't to be as Jaiswal had another huge partnership, this time with star batter Virat Kohli, as they consolidated India's position in the game.

Just like the opening hour on Day 2, Yashasvi Jaiswal seemed careful early on Day 3 and ensured that he got himself well-set. Once he got through that phase, the youngster took the aggressor's role and decided to up the ante.

While Jaiswal perished in the process, he just showed his range of shots, temperament, and willingness to curb his natural instincts when the bowlers seemed to be asking tough questions.

Kohli has just got past his half-century at the time of writing and has Ravindra Jadeja for company at the other end. With the likes of Ishan Kishan and others to follow, India could probably look to kick on and score quickly in the post-lunch session.