[Watch] "Ye kya tareekha hai yaar?!" - Mohammad Amir blasts Tayyab Tahir for poor fielding effort during Match 22 of PSL 2023

Karachi Kings (KK) speedster Mohammad Amir has been in the news for mixed reasons due to his antics on the field during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023. While many feel Amir has been a bit too overboard with his reactions, the one on Monday was arguably understandable.

The match between the Kings and the Quetta Gladiators (QG) seemed to be on a knife-edge when Amir bowled the penultimate over. With 11 runs needed off eight balls, Sarfaraz Ahmed tried to smack a slower ball from Amir over mid-wicket.

However, the batter could only lob it towards mid-off. Tayyab Tahir had a chance to complete the catch had he been a bit quicker, but it just seemed like he didn't put in enough effort to get to the ball. Moreover, Mohammad Amir was furious as Tahir also misfielded the ball, leading to QG getting two crucial runs.

Amidst a number of comments from Amir, one that was clearly caught on the stump mic was:

"Ye kya tareekha hai yaar?! (What kind of fielding is this?)"

Here's a video of Amir absolutely hammering Tahir for his lack of effort:

Mohammad Amir had an off-day as Guptill's brilliance sunk the Kings

KK got a competitive total of 164/6 on the board, thanks to Adam Rossington's 69 and some handy cameos from captain Imad Wasim and Aamer Yamin down the order.

At 63/5, it looked like a lost cause for the Gladiators as Martin Guptill ran out of partners at the other end. However, Sarfaraz Ahmed proved to be that valuable partner that Guptill needed as the Kiwi veteran went berserk towards the backend of the chase.

Guptill and Sarfaraz added 95 runs for the sixth wicket and that partnership almost sealed the game for QG. Mohammad Amir went wicketless in his four overs, conceding 37 runs.

Dwaine Pretorius then applied the finishing touches to what was a brilliant chase from the Gladiators.

