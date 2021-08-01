Watch: Yuvraj Singh shares a video compilation on Friendship day, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni absent in the video 

Two-time World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter today to wish all his close friends as it is friendship day. He shared a compilation of photos and fun moments in the company of his friends during his playing days to take the Indian cricket fans down memory lane. The clip starts with the quote.

There are friends, there is family. and then there are friends that become family!

The video then continues with a picture of himself with Harbhajan Singh, his best friend, on and off the field. Several other cricketers from the 2000s make their appearance in the following moments. Of the current crop of Indian cricketers, only Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan appear in the video. Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are notable absentees.

You can watch the video below:

Virender Sehwag, as usual, steals the show in the video as he pulls Yuvraj's legs with a hilarious one-liner. Yuvraj Singh shared pictures of some of his best moments during his cricketing career along with the ones he spent with his close friends off the field.

There were question marks on Shikhar Dhawan but his bat has always done the talking: Yuvraj Singh

During a recent interaction with Sportskeeda, Yuvraj Singh expressed his happiness to see Dhawan lead the Indian team against Sri Lanka. He opined that whenever there were doubts about Dhawan's spot in the playing XI, the southpaw answered them with bat courtesy of some outstanding knocks. Yuvraj said:

"I am happy for Shikhar, I have seen that guy grow in Indian cricket. He is one man who has always survived on his performance. There have been times where he has not had the support but his bat has always spoken. So, I am very proud of that guy. There were question marks on him but his bat has always done the talking."

Edited by Arnav Kholkar