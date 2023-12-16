[Watch] Yuzvendra Chahal glued to live action in South Africa as Haryana plays Rajasthan in 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy final

Haryana’s Yuzvendra Chahal was seen glued to live action as his team played Rajasthan in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy final at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday, December 16.

Chahal, who is in South Africa for a three-match ODI series, shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) where he is seen glued to live action on his mobile phone. The leg-spinner captioned the post:

“Yes boys.”

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, Yuzvendra Chahal scalped 18 wickets in eight games for Haryana in the 50-over tournament, including 4/37 against Bengal in the quarterfinal. His exploits with the ball helped his side stay undefeated in the group stage.

The stellar bowling performance also helped Chahal make his comeback for Team India in ODIs after being dropped for the 2023 World Cup. He will next be seen in action during the first ODI at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday, December 17.

For the unversed, Haryana beat Tamil Nadu by 63 runs, while Rajasthan beat Karnataka by six wickets to qualify for the Vijay Hazare Trophy final. The live-streaming action is available on OTT platform Jio Cinema.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Haryana set a 288-run target for Rajasthan in 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy final

A clinical batting performance from Ankit Kumar and skipper Ashok Maneria helped Haryana post 287/8 in their allotted 50 overs.

Ankit scored 88 runs off 91 balls, including one six and 12 boundaries. On the other hand, Maneria hit 70 off 96 deliveries, comprising eight fours. The duo added a 124-run partnership for the third wicket to recover Haryana from 41/2.

Meanwhile, Sumit Kumar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sandhu and Rohit Pramod Sharma chipped in 20s.

Aniket Choudhary starred with the ball for Rajasthan, returning with figures of 4/49, while Arafat Khan bagged two wickets. Rahul Chahar also picked up one wicket.

In response, Rajasthan were 50/3 after 13 overs, with Abhijeet Tomar and Karan Lamba at the crease.

Follow the Vijay Hazare Trophy final live score and updates here.