[WATCH] Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Harpreet Brar combine to lip-sync on famous ‘Pushpa’ dialogue

Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he is seen lip-syncing to a famous dialog from the movie ‘Pushpa’. He was joined by Navdeep Saini and Harpreet Brar.

All three cricketers recently went under the hammer at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru. While Chahal was sold to Rajasthan Royals (RR) for ₹6.50 crore, Saini was picked up by the same franchise for ₹2.6 crore. Left-arm spinner Brar was bought by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for ₹3.80 crore.

On Tuesday, Chahal uploaded a video to his Instagram handle in which the trio were seen taking turns to lip-sync parts of a dialog from Allu Arjun’s blockbuster movie. While sharing the clip on social media, the leggie tagged Saini and Brar and wrote:

“Fire hun main.”

The 31-year-old was impressive in the recently-concluded white-ball series against West India at home. He claimed five wickets in two ODIs and one scalp each in the two T20Is that he featured in. Chahal is part of the Indian squad for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, which begins on February 24.

Yuzvendra Chahal is the joint highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is

Yuzvendra Chahal is the joint highest wicket-taker for Team India in T20I cricket. In 52 matches, he has picked up 66 wickets at an average of 25.53 and a strike rate of 18.5. He shares the record with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has the same number of scalps to his name from 55 matches at an average of 19.54 and a strike rate of 17.9.

The spinner could have gone past the fast bowler during the T20I series against West Indies with better help from fielders. Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi dropped Nicholas Pooran off his bowling in both the first and the second T20I.

However, the senior bowler made light of the situation after the India’s win in the 2nd T20I. Asked by Irfan Pathan, during a conversation on Star Sports, where Bishnoi is taking him for dinner, Chahal replied in his own inimitable style:

“Pehle toh usse mein kamre ke khopche mein leke jaunga. (firstly, I’ll take him to the corner in the room).”

India ended up clinching the three-match T20I series against West Indies 3-0. Earlier, they had thumped the visitors by the same margin in the ODIs as well.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra