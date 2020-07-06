The way MS Dhoni led the team difficult to express in words, states Waqar Younis

Waqar Younis believes that MS Dhoni has taken the Indian team to new heights like Sourav Ganguly did.

Waqar Younis also spoke about Virat Kohli's captaincy and his supreme focus on fitness.

Waqar Younis believes that MS Dhoni has taken the Indian team to new heights like Sourav Ganguly did.

Former Pakistan skipper Waqar Younis has been extremely impressed by the way MS Dhoni captained the Indian side and believes that MS Dhoni carried forward the legacy of Indian cricket that was started by Sourav Ganguly.

India started winning away from home under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly and he also instilled the belief in the team of fighting fire with fire. Sourav Ganguly also backed young players like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, etc, who later became an important part of MS Dhoni's team and went on to become world-class cricketers.

MS Dhoni is a very good leader who understands things: Waqar Younis

MS Dhoni is the only captain to have won all three ICC tournaments - the T20 World Cup, the ODI World Cup and the Champions Trophy. His ability to remain calm and composed under pressure and making decisions that turn out to be masterstrokes is what impressed Waqar Younis the most.

"Sourav Ganguly was the one who started that journey of improvement for Indian cricket and MS Dhoni took that journey ahead. He is a World Cup champion and has won two World Cups. I think he has done wonderfully well for himself, for his country and, of course, for his family. What a cricketer MS Dhoni is. The way he led the team, it is difficult to express it in words," Waqar Younis said.

"He is a very good and big leader who understands things. He is a wonderful human being; and coming from a small village, the heights he has achieved, plus leading such a big country and team, is indeed praiseworthy," Waqar Younis said during a chat show on GloFans Twitter platform during 'Q20'.

Virat Kohli has set a bar of fitness worldwide: Waqar Younis

Virat Kohli

MS Dhoni passed on the reins of Test captaincy to Virat Kohli towards the end of 2014 and Virat Kohli became the skipper for all three formats by 2017. While MS Dhoni was cool and calm under pressure, Virat Kohli believes in expressing himself on the field and wore his heart on his sleeve.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli's passion and drive to do well for the team is what caught the eye of Waqar Younis. His backing of the faster bowlers has made India one of the best bowling attacks in the world and capable of troubling any opposition in their own conditions. Virat Kohli's supreme fitness is what made Waqar Younis a huge admirer.

"Virat Kohli has evolved the game and all the formats of the modern-day cricket, including T20 cricket, one-day (cricket) suits him a lot and he is brilliant in Test matches (as well)," Waqar Younis said.

"But the biggest difference he brought to cricket that is followed and watched worldwide is his fitness. He has set a bar of fitness worldwide, for players; I think it is hard to beat. I think for that reason also, you like everything about Virat Kohli. He is fit, he is always in your face, he wants to prove you that he is the best, he is a fighter, so that is why we all like him," Waqar Younis asserted.