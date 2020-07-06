×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

The way MS Dhoni led the team difficult to express in words, states Waqar Younis

  • Waqar Younis believes that MS Dhoni has taken the Indian team to new heights like Sourav Ganguly did.
  • Waqar Younis also spoke about Virat Kohli's captaincy and his supreme focus on fitness.
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 06 Jul 2020, 18:58 IST
Waqar Younis believes that MS Dhoni has taken the Indian team to new heights like Sourav Ganguly did.
Waqar Younis believes that MS Dhoni has taken the Indian team to new heights like Sourav Ganguly did.

Former Pakistan skipper Waqar Younis has been extremely impressed by the way MS Dhoni captained the Indian side and believes that MS Dhoni carried forward the legacy of Indian cricket that was started by Sourav Ganguly.

India started winning away from home under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly and he also instilled the belief in the team of fighting fire with fire. Sourav Ganguly also backed young players like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, etc, who later became an important part of MS Dhoni's team and went on to become world-class cricketers.

MS Dhoni is a very good leader who understands things: Waqar Younis

MS Dhoni is the only captain to have won all three ICC tournaments - the T20 World Cup, the ODI World Cup and the Champions Trophy. His ability to remain calm and composed under pressure and making decisions that turn out to be masterstrokes is what impressed Waqar Younis the most.

"Sourav Ganguly was the one who started that journey of improvement for Indian cricket and MS Dhoni took that journey ahead. He is a World Cup champion and has won two World Cups. I think he has done wonderfully well for himself, for his country and, of course, for his family. What a cricketer MS Dhoni is. The way he led the team, it is difficult to express it in words," Waqar Younis said.
"He is a very good and big leader who understands things. He is a wonderful human being; and coming from a small village, the heights he has achieved, plus leading such a big country and team, is indeed praiseworthy," Waqar Younis said during a chat show on GloFans Twitter platform during 'Q20'.

Virat Kohli has set a bar of fitness worldwide: Waqar Younis

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

MS Dhoni passed on the reins of Test captaincy to Virat Kohli towards the end of 2014 and Virat Kohli became the skipper for all three formats by 2017. While MS Dhoni was cool and calm under pressure, Virat Kohli believes in expressing himself on the field and wore his heart on his sleeve.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli's passion and drive to do well for the team is what caught the eye of Waqar Younis. His backing of the faster bowlers has made India one of the best bowling attacks in the world and capable of troubling any opposition in their own conditions. Virat Kohli's supreme fitness is what made Waqar Younis a huge admirer.

"Virat Kohli has evolved the game and all the formats of the modern-day cricket, including T20 cricket, one-day (cricket) suits him a lot and he is brilliant in Test matches (as well)," Waqar Younis said.
"But the biggest difference he brought to cricket that is followed and watched worldwide is his fitness. He has set a bar of fitness worldwide, for players; I think it is hard to beat. I think for that reason also, you like everything about Virat Kohli. He is fit, he is always in your face, he wants to prove you that he is the best, he is a fighter, so that is why we all like him," Waqar Younis asserted.
Published 06 Jul 2020, 18:58 IST
Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Waqar Younis Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Cricket News Today
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 4
SSK 68/7 (10 ov)
DIC
LIVE
Djurgardens IF Cricketforening need 69 runs in 10 remaining overs
SSK VS DIC live score
Match 1
GHC
FPC
LIVE
Greater Helsinki CC won the toss and elected to bat
GHC VS FPC live score
Match 3 | Today
SSK 81/4 (10 ov)
SICC 60/7 (10 ov)
Stockholm Super Kings won by 21 runs.
SSK VS SICC live score
Match 26 | Today
GICB 122/4 (10 ov)
CCMH 49/2 (6 ov)
Gros Islet Cannon Blasters won by 30 runs.
GICB VS CCMH live score
Match 1 | Today
NAC 166/3 (10 ov)
STT 88/3 (10 ov)
Nacka CC won by 78 runs.
NAC VS STT live score
1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 03:30 PM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 25 | Yesterday
SCL 94/4 (10 ov)
MRS 88/6 (10 ov)
South Castries Lions won by 6 runs.
SCL VS MRS live score
Match 5 | Today, 09:30 PM
SaltsJobaden CC
Nacka CC
SCC VS NAC preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
St Lucia T10 Blast 2020
Finnish Premier League 2020
European Cricket League 2020
ECN Czech Super Series 2020
Darwin and District One day Cup 2020
West Indies tour of England 2020
Canada T20 Niagara Fest 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी