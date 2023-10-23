WBBL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women, Match 7

Match No.7 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2023 saw the Melbourne Renegades Women battle it out against the Adelaide Strikers Women. This contest unfolded at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Adelaide Strikers Women won the toss and put their opponents to bat first. The Renegades Women did not have a strong start as they suffered an early blow in the third over with skipper Hayley Matthews being dismissed for 12.

However, Tammy Beaumont (34) and Josephine Dooley (23) then steadied the ship before the latter was sent back. Dooley soon followed as the Renegades Women were in a spot of bother yet again.

At 74/3, Harmanpreet Kaur and Courtney Webb joined forces at the crease. The duo stitched an unbeaten stand to give the Renegades Women a solid finish. Kaur remained unbeaten on 43 off 33 deliveries. Webb slammed an unbeaten 49 off 34 balls as well.

Renegades Women eventually posted a total of 167 for the loss of three wickets. Anesu Mushangwe, Georgia Adams, and Danielle Gibson picked up a wicket each for Adelaide Strikers Women.

The Strikers Women were nowhere in the chase, being bundled out cheaply for just 86 runs in 14.5 overs. The Renegades Women’s bowlers came all guns blazing in a combined effort.

Ella Hayward, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Wareham, and Harmanpreet Kaur all picked up two wickets apiece. They never allowed the opposition to build a partnership, claiming wickets at regular intervals throughout.

Thus, Melbourne Renegades Women bagged a convincing 81-run victory. With that, here is a look at the Women’s Big Bash League 2023 standings.

Melbourne Renegades Women make strong jump in the standings

Brisbane Heat Women continue to remain atop the table with four points in their kitty. Sydney Thunder Women are now in the second position with a net run rate (NRR) of 2.100, the best in the tournament so far.

With this win, the Melbourne Renegades Women have made a significant jump, claiming the third spot. Meanwhile, this defeat means that Adelaide Strikers Women have moved a place down to the fourth position.

Perth Scorchers Women and Melbourne Stars Women are placed fifth and sixth respectively. Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes are still in search of their first win, thus placed at the bottom two spots respectively.