WBBL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, Match 18

Perth Scorchers Women and Sydney Sixers Women collided in the 18th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023. The W.A.C.A Ground in Perth hosted this encounter. Perth Scorchers Women won the toss and opted to bat first, eventually winning the game by 36 runs.

Brisbane Heat find themselves right at the top of the table. With four wins from five games, they have eight points and a Net Run Rate of +0.191. The second position is occupied by the Adelaide Strikers with three wins, six points, and a Net Run Rate of +1.383.

Following this win, Perth Scorchers have climbed a spot up to the third place. With three victories from five games, they have six points and a Net Run Rate of +0.928.

After this game, Sydney Thunder have moved down to the fourth position in the points table. They have two wins from three matches and a Net Run Rate of +0.722.

With two wins and as many defeats from four games, Hobart Hurricanes are placed fifth. They have a Net Run Rate of -1.183, which they will look to improve. Right behind them are the Melbourne Stars, taking the sixth position with four points and a Net Run Rate of -1.556.

Melbourne Renegades have just a solitary win from four games, sitting seventh with a Net Run Rate of +0.575. Sydney Sixers lost their fourth game and continue to struggle at the very bottom of the table with a poor Net Run Rate of -0.833.

Amy Edgar bowls Perth Scorchers to fine win over Sydney Sixers

The Scorchers, batting first, posted a competitive total of 166/8 in 20 overs. Openers Chloe Piparo (20) and Beth Mooney (32) set the foundation with an opening stand of 53 runs in just 5.5 overs. They lost wickets at regular intervals in between.

However, cameos from Amy Jones (28 off 19) and Alana King (33* off 14) gave them the necessary boost towards the end. Ashleigh Gardner (3) and Linsey Smith (2) picked up the most wickets for the Sixers.

The Sixers got off to a decent start with skipper Ellyse Perry (59) and Suzie Bates (18), adding 52 runs at the top. However, they lost wickets in heaps from there on and failed to recover, finishing at 130/9 eventually.

Amy Louise Edgar was the backbone of a fine bowling performance from the Scorchers. She returned with exceptional figures of 4/19 while Alana King and Sophie Devine chipped in with a couple of wickets each as well.