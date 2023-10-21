WBBL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Perth Scorchers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, Match 3

Brisbane Heat Women bagged a six-run thrilling victory against Melbourne Renegades Women in the second match of the WBBL. Meanwhile, in the third match, Perth Scorchers Women secured a whopping 98-run win over Hobart Hurricanes Women.

Shifting our focus to the second match, the Brisbane Heat women took the crease first after losing the toss. Opener Grace Harris displayed an aggressive approach with the willow, scoring 49 runs off 26 balls, featuring six fours and two sixes.

Georgia Redmayne, the keeper-batter, played an anchor role, scoring 49 runs off 39 balls, including seven fours. In the death overs, Charli Knott smacked a 12-ball, 23-run cameo to propel Brisbane Heat to 187/9 in 20 overs.

Hayley Matthews was the star bowler for the Renegades, scalping three crucial wickets. Medium pacer Sarah Coyte bagged two wickets.

In the chase, the Melbourne Renegades started on a good note, scoring 55 runs for the first wicket.

However, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals after the dismissal of openers. Georgia Wareham was the top scorer for her side, scoring 36 runs off 16 balls with three fours and three sixes.

However, Wareham’s knock went in vain as the Renegades could post only 181/8 in 20 overs, losing the game by six runs. Sarah Glenn bagged four wickets, with Charli Knott turning the game upside down with her three wickets.

Moving to the third game, the Perth Scorchers batted first and racked up a total of 186/4 in 20 overs. Captain Sophie Devine was the star of the show, scoring an unbeaten 87-run knock in 44 balls, featuring 11 fours and two sixes.

Interestingly, other batters failed to create any impact for Perth. Molly Strano, Maisy Gibson, and Heather Graham bagged a wicket each for Hobart.

In response, the Hobart Hurricanes never looked in the chase as they lost their top four wickets for just 19 runs.

Molly Strano was the top scorer for her side, smacking 37 runs off 30 balls. However, other batters couldn't contribute much as they bundled out for 88 runs in 15.5 overs.

Alana King was the pick of the bowlers with a three-wicket haul. Chloe Ainsworth and Stella Campbell bagged two wickets apiece for the Perth Scorchers.

Perth Scorchers rule the standings

WBBL 2023 Points Table

With a massive win over the Hobart Hurricanes, the Perth Scorchers bagged the pole position in the standings with a net run rate of 4.9.

Brisbane Heat secured the second rank, claiming a win over the Renegades with a net run rate of 0.3.

The Melbourne Stars bagged a victory against the Sydney Sixers to occupy the third rank on the table. Sixers, Renegades, and Hurricanes settled in the bottom three positions after losing their respective encounters.