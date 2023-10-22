WBBL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women, Match 6

In the fifth match of WBBL 2023, Brisbane Heat registered a 50-run victory against Perth Scorchers. Meanwhile, Sydney Thunder bagged a 42-run win against Sydney Sixers in the sixth game.

Shifting our attention to the fifth game, Brisbane Heat batted first and racked up a total of 229/7 in 20 overs, thanks to Grace Harris' 136-run unbeaten knockoff 59 balls, featuring 12 fours and 11 sixes.

She received substantial support from Mignon du Preez, who scored 39 runs off 23 balls, including seven fours. However, other batters failed to make an impact in putting up an imposing total. Chloe Ainsworth, the medium pacer, bagged two wickets for Perth Scorchers.

In response, Perth Scorchers Women started with a 63-run opening stand, thanks to Beth Mooney's 60 runs off 30 balls, including six fours and four sixes. Amy Jones, in the middle overs, scored 30 runs off 17 balls.

Regrettably, other batters faltered badly and as a result, Scorchers could score only 179 runs in 20 overs, to suffer a 50-run defeat. Medium pacer Courtney Sippel was the wrecker-in-chief for Heat as she bagged a four-wicket haul.

Moving to the sixth match, Sydney Thunder batted first and posted a dominating total of 190/5 in 20 overs. Chamari Athapaththu was the star batter scoring 52 runs off 39 balls, featuring five fours and three sixes.

Phoebe Litchfield also shined for Thunder, scoring 54 runs off 28 balls with six fours and three sixes. Jess Kerr and Lauren Chaeatle bagged two wickets each for the Sixers with the ball.

In response, the Sixers kept losing wickets at regular intervals. After shining with the bat, Chamari Athapaththu did well with the ball as well, scalping three big wickets, changing the game upside down.

In the end, the Sixers could post only 148/9 in 20 overs, losing the game by 42 runs. Knight, the Thunder skipper, also bagged a three-wicket haul at the fag end of the second innings.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Women’s Big Bash League 2023 standings.

Brisbane Heat strengthens pole position in the standings

Brisbane Heat continued to dominate the points table with four points and a net run rate (NRR) of 1.4. Adelaide Strikers are second with two points and a net run rate of 7.4.

Sydney Thunder moved up to the third position after the 42-run win over the Sixers. Perth Scorchers Women descended to the fourth rank with a net run rate of 1.2. Melbourne Stars slid down to the fifth rank at an NRR of -3.65.

Melbourne Renegades, Sydney Sixers, and Hobart Hurricanes are yet to bag victories this season and are occupying the bottom three spots respectively.