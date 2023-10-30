WBBL 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder (Updated) ft. Grace Harris and Megan Schutt

Hobart Hurricanes beat Sydney Thunder by 24 runs in the WBBL 2023 on Monday, October 30 at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston.

After opting to bat first, the Hurricanes scored 174 for the loss of three wickets. Lizelle Lee emerged as the top-scorer with a knock of 91 off 54 with 12 fours and two sixes. In response, Phoebe Litchfield scored 68 runs off 43 balls, but her knock could only take the Thunder to 150 for six.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List

Grace Harris of the Brisbane Heat is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing edition of the WBBL. The right-handed batter has racked up 257 runs from five matches at an average of 64.25 and a strike rate of 196.18 with a top score of 136.

Katie Mack is second on the list, having scored 171 runs from five games at an average of 34.29. Sydney Thunder’s Chamari Athapaththu has scored 145 runs from three matches at an average of 48.33 and a strike rate of 126.09.

Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Tammy Beaumont and Beth Mooney have also been impressive.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Adelaide Strikers’ fast bowler Megan Schutt is the leading wicket-taker of WBBL 2023. The right-arm fast bowler has picked up nine wickets from five matches at an economy rate of 6.38 with best figures of 3/3.

Jess Jonassen and Annabel Sutherland have also accounted for nine wickets apiece, but they have an inferior bowling average compared to Schutt.

Sophie Day, Hayley Matthews, and Lauren Cheatle have picked up eight wickets apiece. Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ash Gardner and Chloe Ainsworth have also been impressive.