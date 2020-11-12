The Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) saw a bit of a scare on Wednesday as Sydney Sixers all-rounder Marizanne Kapp was forced to retire hurt against Perth Scorchers due to an elevated heart rate. The results came out okay and she was back in the dugout by the time Sydney Sixers were out on the field to defend their total.

Kapp had scored 33 runs from 31 deliveries before being forced to leave the field. It was reported that she wanted to bowl later, but the medical staff ruled her out for the rest of the match.

The South African has a pre-existing heart condition and wears a monitor while playing to keep track of her heart rate. Earlier in February, she was ruled out halfway through a T20 World Cup encounter against Pakistan after suffering heart palpitations.

The absence of her fast bowling skills proved to be a blow to the Sixers as they conceded a five-wicket victory to the Perth Scorchers. The chase was anchored by Beth Mooney who scored an unbeaten 75 from 64 deliveries.

The second consecutive win has elevated Scorchers to the fourth position in the WBBL points table

Perth Scorchers, who were languishing at the bottom half of the table, have pushed their way to fourth position in the WBBL table with two back-to-back victories. And even with their defeat, the Sydney Sixers are still at third position with four wins from eight games.

However, the Sydney Sixers' prospects have been dented heavily by injuries in the bowling department. Hayley Silver-Holmes and Lisa Griffith are already on the bench nursing injury.

The Melbourne Stars are currently leading the WBBL table with five wins from eight matches, followed by the Sydney Thunder who have four wins from their eight games.