"We abused him, he got angry and scored 100"- Saeed Ajmal shares lesser-known story of Chris Gayle from PAK vs WI ODI

Former Pakistan off-spinner Saeed Ajmal recently narrated a lesser-known story of Chris Gayle from a 2008 ODI series. When West Indies played against Pakistan in the UAE 15 years ago, Gayle scored two centuries in three innings.

Saeed Ajmal was a member of the Pakistan squad. The off-spinner recalled how the umpire did not rule Chris Gayle out even though he had edged a delivery off Rao Iftikhar's bowling.

The Pakistan team got furious and even abused Gayle. This angered the Caribbean batter, and he ended up scoring 122 runs off 137 balls, whacking five fours and six sixes.

"Actually, Chris Gayle was in good form. He edged a ball off Rao Iftikhar's bowling. It was such a clear edge, but the umpire declared it not out. We all were angry. We did not appeal, we started celebrating, 'Yes, we got the wicket!' Rao Iftikhar saw umpire signaling not-out and was stunned," Saeed Ajmal said on the Nadir Ali podcast.

"Chris Gayle was standing there. We abused him, he got angry and scored 100," he added.

"Shoaib shouted Yes, so I sat down" - Saeed Ajmal shares details of a famous dropped catch

During the third ODI of the Pakistan vs West Indies series in 2008, Chris Gayle gave a simple catching opportunity to Saeed Ajmal or Shoaib Malik. Both fielders were in position but neither of them went for the catch. The failed attempt often comes up on social media.

Explaining what exactly happened at that moment, Ajmal said:

"During the match, Gayle hit a big shot. The ball went high in the air. I came running for the catch. Even Shoaib Bhai (Malik) came. Shoaib shouted 'Yes'. So I sat down. When I sat down, Shoaib also did not attempt. After the incident, Shoaib told me 'What did you do?'"

"I told him 'You shouted Yes'. Shoaib told me, 'That does not mean you do not try for the catch.'"

Saeed Ajmal concluded by saying that he feels embarrassed whenever he watches the clip on social media. At the same time, Ajmal was also happy that at least fans remember him for some reason.

"Every time I see that, I feel embarrassed. But still I think people remember me in the list of most funny dropped catches. I feel it's okay, at least people remember me for some reason," Ajmal concluded.

Ajmal has now retired from all formats of cricket. He has been working on his garment business in Faisalabad.

