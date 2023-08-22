"We do have an advantage this time" - Prabath Jayasuriya on Sri Lanka playing World Cup in Indian conditions

Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya feels positive about his country's chances in the ODI World Cup to be played in India in October-November this year.

Although Sri Lanka didn't qualify directly for the showpiece event, they dominated the qualifiers and have experience playing in Indian conditions. Prabath was quick to point out how Sri Lanka made it to the final the last time the World Cup was played in India back in 2011.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda on the sidelines of the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards, here's what Prabath Jayasuriya had to say about the World Cup:

"We do have an advantage this time. The last time the World Cup happened in India, Sri Lanka and India played the final in the same conditions. We are in good form and have a good balanced side with young talented players. This time we can do better."

Before the World Cup, Sri Lanka will look to defend their Asia Cup crown, with some of the games to be played on their soil. Jayasuriya also spoke on the quality spinners like Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga and what they are capable of at home:

"We have quality spinners like Maheeh and Wanindu, who can change the game on their own. We can defend our championship this time because we are playing some games in our home conditions. I definitely believe we have a good chance in this Asia Cup."

Prabath Jayasuriya on his white-ball future

Prabath Jayasuriya has played just two ODIs for Sri Lanka, that too back in 2018. However, he is not thinking too much about not being in the white-ball plans as of now as he only wants to focus on things in his control.

On this, he stated:

"I still play domestic List A games and T20s as well. I try and do whatever is within my control in my cricketing career. I need to focus on things like fitness level, skills, etc. So I am focusing on that and selection is not within my control, just trying to do my thing."

In 64 List A games, Jayasuriya has 99 wickets which is quite an impressive feat. He could well come back into Sri Lanka's white-ball scheme of things if he continues to perform the way he is doing in Tests.