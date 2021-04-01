We aim to score 350 runs consistently in ODIs: Babar Azam

Pakistan's all-format captain Babar Azam has said that his team will focus on playing ODI cricket with a more modern approach ahead of their three-match series against South Africa.

Pakistan's tour of South Africa commences on Friday with the first ODI at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Speaking at a virtual press conference, Babar Azam pointed out that Pakistan will look to secure crucial points in the ICC ODI World Cup Super League and also play an aggressive brand of cricket in the upcoming series:

“We haven’t had a lot of ODIs since the World Cup (2019). We are trying to play ‘modern-day cricket’ for the upcoming event. We will try to gain the necessary points in the series against South Africa. We will try to start strong. If our finishers fire, we can reach a total above 300,” said Babar Azam.

The Pakistan captain continued in this regard:

“It is all about the momentum, and we are working on our power-hitting. The players are learning. It is also about taking responsibility. Contributions from the top four are always vital. We will also have to rotate the strike. Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq and Mohammad Rizwan are in great form, and we will see the difference. Our target will be to score around 350 consistently in ODIs".

Our bowling is capable of restricting any team under 300: Babar Azam

Babar Azam also talked about the prowess of his bowling unit, opining that Pakistan's bowling battery is capable of restricting any team to a total under 300 runs.

He also provided an update on Hasan Ali's fitness following speculations that the pacer may not be fit to feature in the first few games of the series after contracting COVID-19 last month:

"Our bowling has the ability to restrict any side below 300. Faheem Ashraf and Shadab Khan bring results through their exciting batting. Hasan Ali is 100% fit. Hasan and Sarfaraz Ahmed are available for selection along with all the other members of the squad," Babar Azam concluded.

Behind the scenes visuals from Pakistan team photo shoot ahead of #SAvPAK series 📸🔆 pic.twitter.com/huiggEDpOk — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 31, 2021