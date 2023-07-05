"We already know India's team, so it's important from now to mentally prepare" - Kraigg Brathwaite on upcoming 2-match Test series

West Indies red-ball captain Kraigg Brathwaite recently spoke about the team's preparation for the upcoming two-match Test series against India. This series will mark the beginning of their 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) campaign as well.

The Men in Maroon are currently coping with their exit from the ODI World Cup Qualifiers but will hope to make an impression through some inspired red-ball cricket.

Brathwaite and Co. have been bolstered by the return of their star players Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph, who will not partake in the final set of games against Oman and Sri Lanka. The Caribbeans last defeated Team India in a Test match in 2002 and have lost each of their last four red-ball matches against the Men in Blue.

Hoping for a perfect blend of preparation and execution in the challenging assignment against India, Kraigg Brathwaite said:

"It's all about how you prepare, knowing what we're going to get in terms of conditions, we generally know how the surfaces will play, and we already know India's team, so it's important from now to mentally prepare, and understand the plans we want both as a bowling unit and as batters, so you know it will all come down to execution."

Rohit Sharma and Co. reached the Caribbean shores well before the all-format tour. They have made several changes to their squad from the WTC final, bringing in new faces like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal, while stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara missed out.

"The guys are really looking forward to the first two Test matches of this cycle" - Kraigg Brathwaite

West Indies finished ninth in the last World Test Championship (WTC) cycle after winning only four out of 13 matches. They will hope to turn their fortunes around and hopefully make things difficult for Indian players.

Hoping for a good turnout in the Test series, Kraigg Brathwaite said:

"Dominica will host the first Test match, and we call for the supporters in Dominica to come out and support us, but the guys are really looking forward to the first two Test matches of this cycle."

The series opener will be played at the Windsor Park in Dominica, starting on July 12, while the second Test is scheduled to be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad from July 20 onwards.

Apart from the two Tests, the tour also comprises three ODIs and five T20Is.

Poll : 0 votes