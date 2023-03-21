"We have to avenge the 2011 defeat"- Shoaib Akhtar wants an India-Pakistan final in 2023 World Cup

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar is hopeful of India meeting Pakistan in the final of the 2023 World Cup later this year. Pakistan lost to India in the 2011 World Cup semifinal in Mohali and Akhtar believes that Babar Azam and co. will be keen on avenging that defeat.

The matches between these two teams have always been high-pressure ones. If we add the context of the World Cup knockout game to it, the pressure will increase exponentially on both sets of players.

Speaking exclusively to Sports Tak, here's what Shoaib Akhtar had to say about the possibility of India and Pakistan being in the World Cup final:

"I want an India-Pakistan final in the World Cup. We have to avenge the 2011 defeat, the one where I didn't play (laughs). I will surely be there wherever the final is."

Shoaib Akhtar on India-Pakistan cricketing ties

There has been a lot of talk from cricket experts from both India and Pakistan on whether the two teams should play bilateral or not. Quite a few spicy comments were made on whether India will tour Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup and whether Pakistan will boycott the 2023 World Cup.

However, Shoaib Akhtar feels that there's no need to add fuel to the fire as he believes only the two governments will be able to come to a solution. He stated:

"Why is there a need to speak on India-Pakistan matters when the governments of the two countries will eventually speak and sort things out? Things that are being said should stop from both sides and we should try to close the gap. Hopefully, some solution arises in the future. Pakistan will travel to the World Cup and hopefully India will also tour Pakistan in future."

Pakistan could face sanctions from the ICC if they decide to boycott the 2023 World Cup in India.

Poll : 0 votes