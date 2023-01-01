“We are back” – David Warner rings in New Year with daughter in heartwarming post – WATCH

Australian cricketer David Warner shared a heartwarming Instagram reel with one of his daughters to celebrate the New Year 2023. The southpaw could be seen dancing to the viral tune of ‘mega ace da kid.’

Sharing the TikTok reel, he captioned the social media post:

“Oh dear, we are back #stayingalive.”

Warner often shares funny videos on Instagram. He enjoys a fanbase of 9.6 million on the platform.

The 36-year-old recently scored a double century against South Africa in the Melbourne Test, which Australia won by an innings and 182 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. He will next play the third Test against South Africa, which begins on Wednesday, January 4.

“Extra motivation for me is winning in India” – David Warner ahead of four-match Test series in India

After bringing up a double century against SA, Warner is excited to play the Test series against India. He wants to help the Aussies win the Test series in India after a gap of 19 years. They have lost four Test series on a trot in India since their 2-1 win in 2004/05.

Warner said, as quoted by PTI:

"The extra motivation for me is winning in India, and completely winning a series in England. I've been told by the coach and the selectors they'd like me to be there. I still know what energy I can bring to the team."

He added:

“I wish you would stop telling me my age. I don’t feel 36.”

The left-hander added that he was perplexed about his Test career, but he was hungry and determined to get back on track.

"Were there doubts? Yeah, of course, there were doubts in my mind. But for me, it was about just going out there and knowing that I've still got that hunger and determination because every time I rock up the training I've got it.”

Pat Cummins-led Australia will tour India for a four-match Test series and a three-match ODI series, which begins on February 9.

Poll : 0 votes