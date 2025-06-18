"We burned our own houses by just standing for one person" - Yuvraj Singh's father makes shocking claim without naming player [Watch]

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh made a shocking claim about a cricketer without naming the player. Yograj Singh appeared in an exclusive interview with InsideSport, where he made the claim.

Ad

"Sourav, Sachin, Rahul, VVS, Javagal Srinath, Kumble. From the younger side, Bhajji (Harbhajan Singh), Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh), Viru (Virender Sehwag), Mohammad Kaif, Zaheer Khan. Combination of fathers and sons, elder brothers and younger brothers. That is why they could lead those youngster to become the greatest of all time. And what we did? We burned our own houses by just standing for one person. I don't want to name him. One person. And even today he's the one person," he said.

Ad

Trending

"Where is he? what happened? When you do bad to people for your own self and when you give, love people, people like you. People like Sachin Tendulkar, people like Rahul Dravid, people like Yuvraj Singh, people like Gautam Gambhir. They are doing things for others. They will never go down the drain they will always be stars," he added.

Ad

Watch the clip of the same posted by InsideSport on X (formerly Twitter) below -

Expand Tweet

Ad

Yuvraj Singh's father's attack on BCCI for dropping 2011 World Cup winners

Earlier, in an interaction with InsideSport, Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh also attacked the BCCI for dropping some of the stars from India's 2011 World Cup win abruptly without even giving them send-offs and farewells.

“You (BCCI selectors) just destroyed these boys for no reason. Boys like Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Mohammed Kaif, VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid. You just made them go after 2011," he said.

Ad

A lot of these names were dropped from the team and were not considered at all ever again just after a year or so post the 2011 World Cup win. The likes of Gambhir, Yuvraj, Harbhajan, and Zaheer were all an integral part of the team that won the World Cup.

While VV Laxman and Rahul Dravid were not in the World Cup team, they were still a part of the Test team at the time. However, both the stalwarts retired after a year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news