"We can defeat any team at any time" - Skipper of Asian side makes big statement ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Bangladesh captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto has expressed confidence in his team's abilities ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. The 26-year-old emphasized that the side can trump any given side in the ICC event.

Shanto made it clear that Bangladesh are aiming to emerge victorious at the Champions Trophy 2025. He mentioned that the side have a competent squad full of capable players who can single-handedly win matches.

He also highlighted that Bangladesh have a formidable bowling unit with quality pacers and wrist-spinners. Shanto was quoted as saying by the ICC :

"We are going to the Champions Trophy to become champions. All eight teams deserve to be champions in this tournament. They are all quality teams. I believe our team has the ability. No one will feel extra pressure.Everyone genuinely wants (to become champions), and believes in their capabilities. We don't know what Allah has written in our fate. We are working hard and doing our best. I believe we can achieve our goal.

"I am very happy and confident with the 15 players in the squad. Anyone who plays has the ability to win a match single-handedly. Not too long ago, we didn't have quality pace bowlers, but now we have a strong pace bowling unit. We didn't have wrist spinners before, but now we do. Overall, we have a balanced team. If everyone fulfills their responsibilities properly, we can defeat any team at any time."

The ICC Champions Trophy returns after a gap of eight years. It is worth mentioning that Bangladesh made it to the semifinals of the previous edition in 2017. Their campaign ended in heartbreak, with a nine-wicket defeat to eventual runners-up India in the knockout clash.

Bangladesh will take on India in their first match of the Champions Trophy 2025

The Nazmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh are placed in Group A of the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Asian side are pitted against India, Pakistan and New Zealand in the group stage.

Bangladesh will open their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with an encounter against India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 20. They will then battle it out against New Zealand at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 24.

The side's final group-stage encounter will be against hosts Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on February 27. The teams finishing in the top two of Group A and Group B will compete in the semifinals.

