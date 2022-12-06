"We had decided to play a fearless brand of cricket" - Yastika Bhatia on the Women's T20 Challenger Trophy triumph

Yastika Bhatia's sensational performance in the Women's T20 Challenger Trophy has helped her find her way back into the Indian team for the upcoming T20Is against Australia. India D won the Challenger Trophy, with Bhatia scoring a staggering 203 runs from four innings.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, the southpaw spoke about how the strong batting line-up helped her go all guns blazing at the top. She also claimed that the talk within the team was always about playing a fearless brand of cricket.

Here's what Yastika Bhatia had to say about the tournament:

"Whenever I play for Baroda or in Zonals, I have a responsibility towards my team as they expect me to bat through the innings. So I wasn't quite able to express myself as well as I did in the Challenger Trophy.

"We had a strong team (India D) and that gave me the license to express myself. Even in the team meetings, we had decided to play a fearless brand of cricket that would send shivers down the spine of the opposition. Luckily it worked out well for me and the team."

Ultimate goal is to win World Cup for India: Yastika Bhatia

Although Yastika Bhatia has made a comeback into the T20I team, she stated that there is no room for complacency as she wants to apply whatever she has learned in training. She seems quite focused on the task of helping the Women in Blue win a World Cup.

On this, Yastika Bhatia said:

"My goal has always been to ultimately win the World Cup for India. I have worked on building my innings and absorbing pressure, something that's needed in the middle-order right now and if I get opportunities against Australia and others going forward, I will try to apply these changes and take my team to a strong position."

The first of the five T20Is between India Women and Australia Women will be played at the DY Patil Stadium on December 10.

