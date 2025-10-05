"We could not give him one year" - Former India batter slams decision to replace Rohit Sharma as ODI captain ahead of AUS vs IND series

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif slammed the decision to remove Rohit Sharma as the ODI captain ahead of the all-important Australian tour. Team India has announced Shubman Gill as their new ODI captain, effective from the upcoming series in Australia.Rohit led India to the 2025 Champions Trophy title, the last time India played an ODI. Yet, with the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind, the Indian think tank went with Gill at the helm in the 50-over format.The youngster also recently replaced Rohit as the captain in Tests, following the latter's retirement from the format.Talking about Rohit Sharma's sudden removal from ODI captaincy, Kaif said on his X handle (via TOI):&quot;Rohit Sharma gave India 16 years, but we couldn't give him even one. As captain, he has won 15 out of 16 ICC events, losing one match, the 2023 final. The Champions Trophy was the last match of 2025, he was the player of the match and won the trophy. He will also win the 2024 World Cup. We could not give him one year.&quot;He continued:&quot;There is an example in India that as long as your time is there, you should continue it, but Rohit did not do that. He taught many players everything, but we removed him from the captaincy of the 2027 World Cup for one year.&quot;The latest move means Gill will lead the Indian side in Tests and ODIs, while Suryakumar Yadav captains them in T20Is.&quot;Why rush into everything?&quot; - Mohammad KaifMohammad Kaif questioned the rationale behind Team India fast-tracking Shubman Gill as the ODI captain despite the side thriving under Rohit Sharma. Under Rohit, India have dominated in ODIs, winning 42 out of 56 games, including reaching the final of the 2023 World Cup and clinching the 2025 Champions Trophy title.&quot;The captain who won us two ICC trophies in eight months will now be replaced by Shubman Gill. Gill is young and new and can be a good captain, but why rush into everything? Why give a flying start? His time will come, but right now it was Rohit's time,&quot; said Kaif (via the aforementioned source).Gill will face a stiff challenge to begin his ODI captaincy stint, with India playing Australia in a three-match series, starting October 19. He impressed in his first assignment as Test captain in the recent five-match series in England, with India pulling off a 2-2 draw.