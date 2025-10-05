"We could not give him one year" - Former India batter slams decision to replace Rohit Sharma as ODI captain ahead of AUS vs IND series

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Oct 05, 2025 11:49 IST
India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Rohit Sharma's tenure as Indian captain has ended across formats [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif slammed the decision to remove Rohit Sharma as the ODI captain ahead of the all-important Australian tour. Team India has announced Shubman Gill as their new ODI captain, effective from the upcoming series in Australia.

Ad

Rohit led India to the 2025 Champions Trophy title, the last time India played an ODI. Yet, with the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind, the Indian think tank went with Gill at the helm in the 50-over format.

The youngster also recently replaced Rohit as the captain in Tests, following the latter's retirement from the format.

Talking about Rohit Sharma's sudden removal from ODI captaincy, Kaif said on his X handle (via TOI):

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Rohit Sharma gave India 16 years, but we couldn't give him even one. As captain, he has won 15 out of 16 ICC events, losing one match, the 2023 final. The Champions Trophy was the last match of 2025, he was the player of the match and won the trophy. He will also win the 2024 World Cup. We could not give him one year."
Ad

He continued:

"There is an example in India that as long as your time is there, you should continue it, but Rohit did not do that. He taught many players everything, but we removed him from the captaincy of the 2027 World Cup for one year."

The latest move means Gill will lead the Indian side in Tests and ODIs, while Suryakumar Yadav captains them in T20Is.

Ad

"Why rush into everything?" - Mohammad Kaif

Ad

Mohammad Kaif questioned the rationale behind Team India fast-tracking Shubman Gill as the ODI captain despite the side thriving under Rohit Sharma. Under Rohit, India have dominated in ODIs, winning 42 out of 56 games, including reaching the final of the 2023 World Cup and clinching the 2025 Champions Trophy title.

"The captain who won us two ICC trophies in eight months will now be replaced by Shubman Gill. Gill is young and new and can be a good captain, but why rush into everything? Why give a flying start? His time will come, but right now it was Rohit's time," said Kaif (via the aforementioned source).

Gill will face a stiff challenge to begin his ODI captaincy stint, with India playing Australia in a three-match series, starting October 19. He impressed in his first assignment as Test captain in the recent five-match series in England, with India pulling off a 2-2 draw.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications