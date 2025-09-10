“We had gone for a little party” - Rinku Singh reveals interesting reason behind god’s plan story ahead of Asia Cup 2025

India batter Rinku Singh recently revealed the story behind his famous phrase, “God’s plan.” The 27-year-old appeared on a YouTube podcast with Raj Shamani, released on Tuesday, September 9, where he shared how it came about.

Rinku shared that he attended a party with his former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) teammate Nitish Rana, where he first heard the song by Drake and revealed:

“Nitish (Rana) bhai, we had gone for a little party and there he became a bit of a DJ. Bhaiya played a song, it was God’s Plan by Drake, so from there everything started. From there I started listening to songs. Bhaiya explained to me that these are the meanings of this song, always trust God. So from there, things began.”

The middle-order batter is part of India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2025. The Men in Blue will begin their campaign today (Wednesday, September 10) against the UAE in Dubai.

“Think good for others, focus on your own game” - Rinku Singh opens up about his faith in God

In the same episode, Rinku Singh also spoke about his faith in God and how he believes in it while working hard. The Uttar Pradesh batter said:

“God’s plan is exactly this scene because I have always trusted the One above, because above, it is only the One above who is everything. And your hard work is your hard work. If you are working hard with a true heart and you are not thinking bad for anyone, then that becomes very helpful for you. Because if you don’t think bad for anyone, then it turns out very good for you.”

“If now you are thinking, 'Man, things shouldn’t go well for him, he is my competition,' then all these things are bad, and they affect your game. The One above, somewhere or the other, sees that this person is not thinking bad for the other person, so how can he get it. So, my straight thinking is this: think good for others, focus on your own game, and trust the One above,” he added.

The southpaw has played 33 T20Is, scoring 546 runs at an average of 42.00 with a strike rate of 161.06, including three fifties. He has also appeared in two ODIs, accumulating 55 runs.

