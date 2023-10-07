"We have gone out for meals in Karachi" - Salman Butt opens up on his relationship with Gautam Gambhir

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt recently revealed that he shares a wonderful bond with ex-India opener Gautam Gambhir, stating that the two have even gone out for meals in Karachi.

Butt suggested that Gambhir and him have also had several discussions about cricket. He opined that the cricketer-turned-politician is very knowledgeable and always on point with his analysis.

"Yes, Gautam Gambhir and I are very good friends. We have gone out for meals in Karachi, and we have had good discussions. He makes a lot of sense when he talks about cricket. Some players are very intense on the field, and he is one of them. That's fine, as every player carries his own temperament," - Butt said (34:09) in his latest YouTube video.

It is worth mentioning that Gautam Gambhir has taken a dig at Pakistan on several occasions. During his playing days, he was always involved in heated exchanges with the likes of former Pakistan players Kamran Akmal and Shahid Afridi.

"He turns around matches from nowhere" - Salman Butt on Virat Kohli

In the same video, a fan asked Salman Butt to pick a batter to watch out for at the 2023 World Cup, naming Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli as three options.

The 39-year-old stated that while all three batters are currently in wonderful form, Kohli has the edge with his ability to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. Butt added (15:57):

"It is difficult to choose one of the three, given that they are all in very good form. However, I don't think any experts would pick any other batter over Kohli. God has given him such capabilities that he turns around matches from nowhere. But they are all equally dangerous."

India will open their 2023 World Cup campaign against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.