"We have got a letter from Haris Rauf" - PCB reinstates fast bowler's central contract

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has restored fast bowler Haris Rauf's central contract after the latter issued a written apology, as revealed by chief Mohsin Naqvi. Naqvi also underlined the need to look after the right-arm speedster, who suffered a shoulder dislocation in the 2024 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The apex body of cricket in Pakistan terminated Rauf's contract last month after his decision to pull out of the Test tour of Australia. Instead, the 30-year-old fulfilled his contract with the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) and came under fire from chief selector Wahab Riaz for the same.

During a press conference on Sunday (March 24), Naqvi revealed:

"We have got a letter from Haris Rauf, in which he has written that there was a misunderstanding and he made a wrong decision. After we got his letter in writing, we have restored his central contract. We are currently working on his injury. He is our star player and we have to look after him."

Rauf suffered the injury while playing in the PSL for Lahore Qalandars and struggled in the four matches he played. However, he is likely to make his comeback during the five-game T20I series against New Zealand.

"We have not discussed NOCs with him" - PCB chairman addresses Imad Wasim's inclusion

PCB Chairman with Wahab Riaz and Mohammed Yousuf. (Credits: Twitter)

PCB chairman Naqvi stated that they would love to have Imad Wasim back in the side for the T20 World Cup 2024 after taking his retirement back, but declared that rules will remain the same for every player.

"Our focus right now is the World Cup and his [Imad] inclusion makes the team stronger. We have not discussed NOCs with him but we want him to play for the country. It will be the same for the rest of players. There will be no relaxation on NOCs. We will follow policies as per the contracts. No player will be exempted. We will not be paying heed to any lobbying," he said.

Pakistan are clubbed with co-hosts USA, Canada, and India for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!