'We were hoping that Jasprit Bumrah does not make his Test debut against us' - Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis said that the South Africans didn't want Jasprit Bumrah to debut against them as they knew how good he was.

He also mentioned that India had almost bullied them in the 2018 ODI series as the South Africans were a depleted squad.

Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Faf du Plessis three times in the 2018 India-South Africa Test series

Former South African captain Faf du Plessis has revealed that the Proteas were hoping that Jasprit Bumrah does not make his Test debut against them. He also opined that the 2018 Test series was the first time that India had a pace attack that could take on South Africa in the latter's home conditions.

Faf du Plessis talked extensively about his cricketing career, including the 2018 India-South Africa Test and ODI series, in the latest edition of the show 'Sony Ten Pit Stop'.

Even though South Africa won the last Test series against India in their backyard, Faf du Plessis was asked if that particular Indian team was the best to have played in South Africa. He responded by stating that it was a great Test series and it was the first time that an Indian attack was able to challenge the Proteas in South Africa.

"We beat the Indian Test team 2-1 but it was a great Test series. That was one of the best series I have been involved in. Because India for the first time had a pace attack that could take on South Africa in South Africa and Australia, that is why they were so successful."

Faf du Plessis, who was the South African skipper at that time, singled out Jasprit Bumrah as an exceptional talent and revealed that they were hoping that the mercurial pace bowler would not make his Test debut against them.

"Bumrah is a great bowler. He made his debut in that Test series. We were actually hoping that he doesn't make his debut. Because I knew how good he was. He has got that beautiful wrist that is quick on you, almost like Archer. They are similar type bowlers. Their fast bowlers were really good."

Faf du Plessis stated that it was a great Test series with both the teams fighting tooth and nail.

"So that series was fought on an even keel all the time. That was one of the best series to be involved in, obviously we won it 2-1. India was a proper powerful team then as well."

The Indian pace bowling unit did a commendable job in the Test series, dismissing South Africa in each of the six innings of the three Test matches. While Mohammed Shami was the highest wicket-taker with 15 scalps, Jasprit Bumrah accounted for 14 wickets in his debut Test series.

Faf du Plessis on the India-South Africa ODI series that followed

Faf du Plessis got injured after the first match of the India-South Africa ODI series

Faf du Plessis also reflected on the India-South Africa ODI series that followed the Test matches, where the Proteas were rocked by injuries to their main players, including the captain.

"Then in the one-dayers we had 3 or 4 big injuries. I broke my finger, Quinton got injured and I think Hashim got injured. So, basically our batting lineup was gone."

He admitted that the ODI series was one-sided with the Proteas getting a mauling at the hands of the Indians.

"And then India bulldozed all over us, they beat us 5-0. It was men taking on the boys. They were just too good in that series."

In fact, India won the ODI series 5-1, with Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal bagging 17 and 16 wickets respectively and wreaking havoc in the South African batting lineup.