"We should not jump to conclusions" - Sunil Gavaskar comments on Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma's alleged rift

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar feels it is unfair to point fingers at Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli without knowing the exact information of the relationship between the two Indian stars.

A few days ago, the BCCI handed over the Indian ODI team's captaincy from Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma without giving much explanation. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly later revealed that the selection committee wanted one captain for white-ball cricket, which led to the new skipper's announcement.

Soon after, reports surfaced claiming that Virat Kohli would take a break during the ODI series against South Africa. Hyderabad Cricket Association President Mohammad Azharuddin questioned the timing of Kohli's decision to take a break earlier today.

Former Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar gave his views on recent developments in Indian cricket and told India Today:

"The question is, 'is there anything simmering at all (between Kohli and Rohit)?' Unless both the players come out with something, we should not jump to conclusions. Yes, Azharuddin has said something but if he has got some inside information about what has happened then he should be coming out and telling us what happened."

Fans should note that neither BCCI nor Virat Kohli have officially confirmed that the now-former Indian ODI captain will skip the South Africa ODI series.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have served Indian cricket brilliantly: Sunil Gavaskar

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have won many matches for Team India

Sunil Gavaskar further pointed out how much Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have contributed to India's success over the last few years.

He believed it would be wrong to raise questions without having knowledge about the complete story.

"Till then, I will give the benefit of the doubt to both the players. Because both have served Indian cricket brilliantly and I don't think it is fair at all for any one of us, without having exact information, to be pointing fingers at either of them," Gavaskar concluded.

Virat Kohli is scheduled to address a press conference tomorrow. It will be interesting to see if the Indian Test captain talks about his South Africa ODI series status.

