"We have just gone on quietly doing our work" - Tabraiz Shamsi optimistic of getting the job done in 2023 World Cup semi-final

South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi expressed confidence in his teammates to cross the semi-final hurdle against Australia in the 2023 World Cup. The 33-year-old observed that the Proteas have quietly gone about their business in the showpiece event.

The Proteas finished second in the group stage of the tournament and will lock horns with Australia in the second semi-final on Wednesday in Kolkata. South Africa convincingly defeated Australia earlier in the league stage of the competition, hammering them by 134 runs.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, here's what Shamsi, who has taken 7 wickets in 3 matches, said, as quoted by iol.co.za:

"I have a lot of confidence in my teammates, the management and myself as well. That’s the reason why I’ve always been vocal about it. Maybe people from the outside haven’t been able to see or didn’t want to see the quality that we have within the group. We have just gone on quietly doing our work because we do believe that we can do it.”

The Proteas don't have an impressive record against Australia in the knockout games. The infamous 1999 World Cup semi-final saw a tie, while Australia won comfortably when the two sides met in 2007.

"Nobody said that we’d be in the semi-final" - Tabraiz Shamsi

Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj. (Credits: Twitter)

The Johannesburg-born bowler stated that South Africa remain unperturbed by what happened in the past and expects them to fire up. Shamsi added:

"That doesn’t matter one bit, we’re a different group of players. Before we got to the World Cup, nobody said that we’d be in the semi-final and here we are. We’re just excited for the opportunity. Instead of it being restricting to the guys, I think it’s going to make the guys be even more free flowing than they have been because we’re aiming to do something that no men’s team from our country has been able to do.”

South Africa have lost the 50-over World Cup semi-finals on four occasions. Hence, it will be Proteas' first World Cup final should they beat Australia.