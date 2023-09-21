"We are not just pawns to CSA" - Quinton de Kock recalls not taking knee during T20 World Cup 2021

South African keeper-batter Quinton de Kock has opened up on his decision to not take the knee during the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE. The left-hander underlined that players were not pawns of Cricket South Africa (CSA) and are well within their rights to make their own decisions.

De Kock refused to play in the Proteas' group-stage fixture against West Indies after declining to take the knee for the Black Lives Matter movement (BLM) despite CSA's directive. The 30-year-old released a statement of apology two days later, claiming he was not a racist and was happy to take the knee moving forward.

Speaking to BBC Sport, De Kock revealed that everyone in the team should have their own views about the topic and supported those who wanted to take the knee.

"We are not just pawns to CSA. We all had a choice, when the Black Lives Matter thing came up, the team, we all discussed it. We thought as a team, we can all have our own views on it. A couple of us made a decision not to get on the knee, but we were in support of the guys who were because we understand their background," he said.

The Johannesburng-born player highlighted that players have become more empowered and shouldn't have to bow down to the board's orders.

"The way of the world in which cricket works now, cricketers are becoming their own bosses now to a point. You think you can tell a player what to do, you expect them to listen to you. I can promise you that most players will turn around to you and say no, that's not how it works," he added.

Following the match, skipper Temba Bavuma expressed surprise at his teammate's call and wasn't prepared for his absence from a playing point of view. However, the 33-year-old stated that he respects De Kock's decision.

"It was more of a bigger picture for me" - Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock. (Image Credits: Twitter)

De Kock suggested that he wanted to set an example to the world to stand by what one thinks is right.

"I wasn't going to let someone take my rights from me and unfortunately, it was in a public space which at the time it was quite stressful, but I thought what I did was right - not just for me but to show the team that you can stand up to what is right and what is wrong and for your rights as a player. It was more of a bigger picture for me," he said.

The keeper-batter will retire from ODI cricket after the 2023 World Cup, which starts on October 5th. The Proteas begin their campaign against Sri Lanka on October 5th.