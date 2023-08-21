“We have just spoken about three openers” - Ajit Agarkar confirms Shikhar Dhawan’s name wasn’t discussed while picking Asia Cup 2023 squad

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed that veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan’s name did not come up for discussion during the Asia Cup 2023 selection meeting on Monday, August 21. While terming Dhawan as a terrific player, the former pacer pointed out that the southpaw hasn’t played for India since December 2022.

The selectors picked a 17-member squad for the Asia Cup. While skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will be the frontline openers, keeper-batter Ishan Kishan was also retained as the third option.

At a press conference following the selection meeting, Agarkar more or less confirmed that 37-year-old Dhawan is no longer in Team India’s plans.

“At the moment, we have just spoken about three openers. Rohit is not a bad player. Shubman’s had a phenomenal year and a half. Ishan Kishan is in. Shikhar has been a terrific player for India. We know what he has done. Since December, I don’t think [he has played]. At the moment, there are three guys who are doing really well. You can only fit 15 in a team. Unfortunately, sometimes somebody has to miss out,” Agarkar said.

Dhawan has been one of India’s most consistent performers in multi-nation events. However, he was dropped from the one-day side after a poor tour of Bangladesh last year, where he registered scores of 7, 8 and 3.

Agarkar also admitted that the World Cup 2023 squad will be more or less the same as the Asia Cup team. He termed it a no-brainer and explained:

“We’ve picked these 18 guys, so it [World Cup squad] will be in and around those guys. Few important guys who are coming back from injury. Hopefully, all goes well for them. They’ll get a few games in the Asia Cup. It will be close between these guys, but fortunately we have some more time. September 5 is the deadline. It’s around these guys; it’s quite obvious.”

The Asia Cup, which will be played from August 30 to September 17, will mark the much-awaited comebacks of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer.

“What he does is probably what is required for us” - Rohit Sharma on Hardik Pandya

Apart from Agarkar, skipper Rohit Sharma also attended the press conference and was bombarded with a number of queries. Asked about Hardik Pandya’s role in the team, Rohit stated that India are looking at him to contribute in all departments.

“We have seen over the years, what he does. His role is going to bowl overs, bat the way he bats and then field. There is nothing different that we want to ask him to do. What he does is probably what is required for us. If he keeps doing that, the team will be very well balanced,” Rohit said.

While Pandya has started bowling a lot more regularly in recent times, concerns remain over his fitness as well as his batting form.