"We know what he can do" - Ricky Ponting backs Ben McDermott to make Australia squad for South Africa tour

Ricky Ponting has become the latest Australia legend to back Ben McDermott to make the national squad for the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

The aggressive batsman has been making a serious claim for selection with his excellent performances in the current edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Ricky Ponting is of the opinion that the 26-year-old can be just as good on the defensive side of the game in the Test arena.

"We know what he can do when he starts to attack and how hard he can hit the ball, but defensively he looked quite good (in his hundred against India in the tour game). The only cricket he's had to play since is this (BBL) and he's done really well, he's having his best season," Ponting said.

Shane Warne had earlier called for Ben McDermott to be named in Australia's squad for the three-match Test series against South Africa.

The Hobart Hurricanes batsman has been enjoying an impressive BBL 2021, having scored 401 runs in just 11 matches.

Ricky Ponting would take Matthew Wade with Australia squad to South Africa

Matthew Wade

Ricky Ponting also believes Matthew Wade will get another opportunity in South Africa, despite his poor run of form.

Advertisement

The southpaw left everyone frustrated in the recently concluded Test series against India, as he often squandered promising starts by throwing his wicket away.

"I think he'll go and he might even start. He looked as good as anyone (against India) nearly every time he walked out there. When you see him play and how desperate he is and how aggressive he is, the way he got out … you think of him as being more of a fighter than that, but a lot of them were quite soft dismissals.

"I know it's been 14 innings between half-centuries, but the reason they've kept him in ahead of (Travis) Head is they thought he would offer more in that role," Ponting added.

Travis Head also faces an anxious wait to see if he's selected, having been dropped from the Australia playing XI midway through the series against India.

Who makes the final cut to travel to South Africa remains to be seen.

Australia will be hoping their batting unit as a whole can put up better performances going forward, as they have relied quite heavily on David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in recent times.